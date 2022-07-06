In just a few months, Coldplay will celebrate the first anniversary of their ninth album, Music Of The Spheres. The project is their second space-themed concept album after 2005’s X&Y and it features a pair of songs that gave the band some special recognition. “Higher Power” was nominated for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2022 Grammys while their “My Universe” collaboration with BTS debuted at No. 1 on the singles chart to become their first chart-topping song in 13 years. While Coldplay is a bit removed from the release of Music Of The Spheres, the band looks to keep the project alive with a new video for “Biutyful.”

The new visual is led by The Weirdos, a diverse muppet alien band from Jim Henson’s Creature Shop. Coldplay’s sparkling song soundtracks the puppet band’s rise to fame as they go from unknowns to the most popular band on the planet, an act that’s orchestrated by their manager Bruce Cakemix. Coldplay and The Weirdos are well acquainted, as the latter band’s lead singer, Angel Moon, has been a regular on Coldplay’s current tour, singing “Biutyful” to large crowds all over the world.

The video for “Biutyful” after Coldplay’s Chris Martin delivered an impromptu performance for a group of people at a small pub.

You can watch the video for “Biutyful” above.

