Fresh off the release of their ninth studio album, Music Of The Spheres, Coldplay has gone full-on pop — so what makes more sense than collaborating with another icon from the British pop world? This weekend during their performance at Audacy’s 8th annual We Can Survive show at the Hollywood Bowl, Chris Martin and his crew welcomed a member of the pop group to the stage for the UK pop crossover moment of the year. After letting fans know it’s been a dream of his to perform with the Spice Girls for years now, Martin surprised the audience with a performance of “2 Become 1” with Mel C.

According to Martin, he only asked the former Spice Girl that morning if she’d join him onstage, but she did oblige, and sounded pretty fresh for such short notice. During the show at the Hollywood Bowl, Shawn Mendes and The Black Eyed Peas, Doja Cat, Maroon 5, Saweetie, and The Kid Laroi also gave performances. But did any of them have a Spice Girl showing up just to do one of the band’s most beloved hits? Well, no, they didn’t. Check out the unexpected duet above, and if you haven’t yet, definitely listen to Coldplay’s collaboration with BTS on “My Universe.”