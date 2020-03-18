Conan Gray Reflects On His Tumultuous Teenage Years With ‘Wish You Were Sober’

Gearing up for a big debut release, Conan Gray gives fans one last taste of his upcoming record with “Wish You Were Sober.” Arriving on his debut album Kid Krow, “Wish You Were Sober” reflects on the fleeting and influential period of growth and confusion that arrives at the end of a high school career.

Upon sharing the song on Twitter, Gray wrote: “wrote this song about someone who would never tell me they liked me unless they were black out drunk lmao.” Armed with expansive production and auto-tuned vocals, Gray croons a story about feeling isolated during a high school party. “Pulling me close, beg me stay over / But I’m over this rollercoaster,” he sings.

While “Wish You Were Sober” is a reflection on his teenage years, Gray is accustomed to observing life through is music. In an interview with Uproxx, Gray said he often analyzes the things others say: “Growing up, the majority of my life is me just observing people,” Gray said. “I’m always just trying to figure people out because we’re weird creatures. We’re weird things. Nothing we say is ever really a hundred percent true. I also love the idea of picking myself apart, and picking other people apart, and kind of finding truth within our generation of massive fakeness.”

Conan was slated to make his debut Coachella performance in April. But because the festival has now been postponed due to coronavirus concerns, Gray will now be performing at Coachella in October.

Listen to “Wish You Were Sober” above.

Kid Krow is out 3/20 via Republic. Pre-order it here.