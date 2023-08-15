Over the past few weeks, DJ Crazy Times has taken the internet by storm with his ’90s European dance song viral video. Filmed at NYC’s The Oculus, the artist/comedian (whose real name is Kyle Gordon) and Ms. Biljana Electronica (Audrey Trullinger) danced around, mimicking the style and sound of that era’s music.

“All of the dream / How does it mean,” Trullinger’s character of Biljana sings, while rocking a very fun outfit and sunglasses. It then cuts to DJ Crazy Times, who performs a rap verse. “Life, it never die / Women are my favorite guy,” the addictive verse goes.

“Sex! I’m wanting more! Tell the world, stop the war!” he adds.

Since the original video went viral, Gordon has followed the dance trend by replacing the girl in subsequent videos — including one with a lip sync done by TikTok star Sabrina Brier. (The real singer is Chrissi Poland, who has yet to appear in a video.)

Full song make a release next week – Aug 15! pic.twitter.com/uY3u7Jkk99 — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon101) August 7, 2023

Now, the “Planet Of The Bass” has landed on streaming services, with a music video that reportedly is also on the way. This new version expands on the video into a three-minute track, as Gordon encourages world peace in the intro.

“If it starts off as ironic but people genuinely love it. And let’s say it does chart: at a certain point, the irony has to wear off,” Gordon told the New York Times.

Check out Gordon’s various “Planet Of The Bass” viral videos and listen to the full song above.