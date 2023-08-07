The Ultra-Viral Satirical Eurodance Song ‘Planet Of The Bass’ Is Getting A Full Release To Take You Back To Y2K

If you had never heard of Eurodance sensation DJ Crazy Times until you started seeing clips of him performing his upcoming song “Planet Of The Bass,” don’t worry… that’s because DJ Crazy Times technically doesn’t exist. Likewise, if the lyrics sound like nonsense, that’s because they are. The song, which has taken over social media — especially TikTok — over the past few weeks, is actually a satire of a typical, late-90s-era Eurodance club hit created by comedian Kyle Gordon.

Gordon, along with influencer Audrey Trullinger, dances in what are fittingly described as “Y2K club outfits” by NBC News in a collection of videos on TikTok that have millennials and zoomers alike in a frenzy for the full version. In the original video, which has over 7 million views as of press time, Gordon and Trullinger (as singer Ms. Biljana Electronica), mug at the camera and lip sync the ridiculous lyrics in New York’s Oculus Center as passersby glance askance at their antics. Check it out:

It’s fun in the same silly way as other viral TikTok hits of the summer have been; NBC specifically mentions Flyana Boss, who similarly promoted their single “You Wish” to “song of the summer” status with a string of outlandish public TikTok videos that had bystanders doing double takes. Gordon credits the popularity of “Planet Of The Bass” to timing, with the Barbie movie reviving the memory of Europop band Aqua via the group’s 1996 song “Barbie Girl,” which had been repurposed into the film’s soundtrack theme by Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice (via Saweetie and Jason Martin, apparently).

The clamor had Gordon announcing a full release next week in another video revealing that he’d flown to Croatia to film a new video for the song, which drops next week, August 15, moving it up from its previous date. Gordon himself seems nonplussed at the song’s success, cracking on Twitter (which X can pry from my cold, dead fingers), “Dear god I’ve created the new Milli Vanilli.” Indeed.

*Updated DJ Crazy Times Announcement🚨 1) The release date for Planet of the Bass has been moved up to Aug 15 2) I love the Oculus. It is such a cool mall. They have a John Varvatos! Unfortunately however DJ Crazy Times will not be filming their any more. He will only shoot… — Kyle Gordon (@kylegordon101) August 2, 2023