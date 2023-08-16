When comedian Kyle Gordon posted his first video of his DJ Crazy Times character performing “Planet Of The Bass,” a nonsensical Eurodance parody song that actually slaps, he probably didn’t expect what would follow. The song became a viral hit, which prompted him to release the full track yesterday (August 15). It didn’t stop there: He (along with the song’s Ms. Biljana Electronica, aka Audrey Trullinger) got to perform the song at the Jonas Brothers concert at Boston’s TD Garden that night.
@squidbender
so glad the jonas brothers gave these underground musicians a platform ‼️💯🫡🔥 #planetofthebass #djcrazytimes #biljanaelectronica #eurodance #90s #jonasbrothers #thejonasbrothers #boston #eurovision #kylejordan #concert #livemusic #worldpremiere #parody
Went to the Jonas Brothers concert and the best part was when they randomly brought out DJ Crazy Times to perform Planet of the Bass??? pic.twitter.com/ycNFJuBdRi
— Tyler (@TypoTylwr) August 16, 2023
The Jonas Brothers also shared a video from before the show, in which the JoBros, Gordon, and Trullinger mouth along with the song’s opening seconds. Before that, Nick Jonas posted a TikTok duet of himself enjoying the “Planet Of The Bass” video.
IF YOU WANT PARTIES TO BE MAKING, HAVE SOME NOISE!!!! @kylegordon101 pic.twitter.com/BUWe6iJIeS
— Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 16, 2023
@nickjonas
#duet with @Kyle Gordon #djcrazytimes
♬ Planet of the Bass (feat. DJ Crazy Times & Ms. Biljana Electronica) – Kyle Gordon
In a recent interview with New York Live ahead of the song’s release, Gordon explained the origin of the DJ Crazy Times character, saying, “This is actually a character I’ve been doing since college. There’s actually a recording of me on a CD I made with my a capella group, intro-ing it over crappy beat boxing, but then I started doing it online, just kind of doing the character.”
Watch Gordon perform “Planet Of The Bass” at the Jonas Brothers concert above.