When comedian Kyle Gordon posted his first video of his DJ Crazy Times character performing “Planet Of The Bass,” a nonsensical Eurodance parody song that actually slaps, he probably didn’t expect what would follow. The song became a viral hit, which prompted him to release the full track yesterday (August 15). It didn’t stop there: He (along with the song’s Ms. Biljana Electronica, aka Audrey Trullinger) got to perform the song at the Jonas Brothers concert at Boston’s TD Garden that night.

Went to the Jonas Brothers concert and the best part was when they randomly brought out DJ Crazy Times to perform Planet of the Bass??? pic.twitter.com/ycNFJuBdRi — Tyler (@TypoTylwr) August 16, 2023

The Jonas Brothers also shared a video from before the show, in which the JoBros, Gordon, and Trullinger mouth along with the song’s opening seconds. Before that, Nick Jonas posted a TikTok duet of himself enjoying the “Planet Of The Bass” video.

IF YOU WANT PARTIES TO BE MAKING, HAVE SOME NOISE!!!! @kylegordon101 pic.twitter.com/BUWe6iJIeS — Jonas Brothers (@jonasbrothers) August 16, 2023

In a recent interview with New York Live ahead of the song’s release, Gordon explained the origin of the DJ Crazy Times character, saying, “This is actually a character I’ve been doing since college. There’s actually a recording of me on a CD I made with my a capella group, intro-ing it over crappy beat boxing, but then I started doing it online, just kind of doing the character.”

Watch Gordon perform “Planet Of The Bass” at the Jonas Brothers concert above.