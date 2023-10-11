Earlier today (October 10), Christina Aguilera announced that she would launch a Las Vegas residency at the end of the year. But it appears that she has even more exciting things up her sleeve. Perhaps Aguilera might have new music on the way.

Today on Twitter, rapper Latto teased some sort of collaboration between herself and Aguilera.

“Should we tell them?,” said our previous cover star Latto, tagging Aguilera’s Twitter handle, adding a side-eye emoji, and a chuckling emoji.

Aguilera quote-replied to the tweet, saying, “I think it’s time babe….,’ further fueling speculation about an impending collab.

I think it’s time babe….💋🥰 https://t.co/zGvVSjKgLw — Christina Aguilera (@xtina) October 10, 2023

Aguilera’s Vegas series is set to kick off on Dec. 30 and Dec. 31, with further dates to be announced later. The residency will take place at the Voltaire Belle de Nuit at The Venetian Resort Las Vegas. According to Billboard, who first reported the story, Aguilera’s residency will feature her performing her hits, which span over two decades.

“I look forward to bringing Las Vegas a new show that fuses music, sophistication and art in ways I have never performed before,” Aguilera said to Billboard. “What I love about the intimacy at Voltaire at The Venetian Resort is how up-close-and-personal I can be with the audience … a truly modern twist on the performance experience.”