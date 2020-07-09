After gaining a cult following from a handful of independently-released singles and EPs, Dominic Fike is gearing up to share his debut album. Now signed to Columbia Records, Fike officially announces his debut record, What Could Possibly Go Wrong, with the smooth single “Politics & Violence.”

Fike’s latest is the second single that’s surfaced from What Could Possibly Go Wrong, arriving on the heels of “Chicken Tenders.” On the new single, Fike stays true to his signature style. He opens the track with emotive strings and gently croons the chorus before delivering his sultry lyrics over a captivating beat. “Mileage, politics and violence / At least somebody’s driving / All you need to fall in love,” Fike sings.

Along with releasing music, Fike has stayed vocal in the midst Black Lives Matter protests. The singer delayed his album’s lead single in order to call attention to violence he and his family have personally faced at the hands of the police. Fike also recently appeared in Anderson .Paak’s “Lockdown” video which poignantly addresses violence against protestors and the current political climate.

Listen to “Politics & Violence” above and find Fike’s What Could Possibly Go Wrong cover art and tracklist below.

1. “Come Here”

2. “Double Negative (Skeleton Milkshake)”

3. “Cancel Me”

4. “10x Stronger”

5. “Good Game”

6. “Why”

7. “Chicken Tenders”

8. “Whats For Dinner?”

9. “Vampire”

10. “Superstar Sh*t”

11. “Politics & Violence”

12. “Joe Blazey”

13. “Wurli”

14. “Florida”

What Could Possibly Go Wrong is out 7/31 via Columbia. Pre-order it here.