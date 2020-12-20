When the end of the pandemic finally comes, one of the first things I want to do after getting my vaccine is go to a Dua Lipa concert. Until then, her live renditions of songs on SNL will just have to do. The rising pop star has outdone herself this year with Future Nostalgia and Club Future Nostalgia releases, and tonight she’s appearing as the musical guest on Saturday Night Live to show fans that her live show is just as spectacular as her records.

Kicking off her first appearance on the show with “Don’t Start Now,” one of the first singles to introduce her Future Nostalgia era, she performed the track in an all-over leopard and black tights, complete with backup dancers and a huge diamond on a gold chain. Dua and her crew turned the stage into a light-up box that mimics a club dancefloor to illustrate the song’s lyrics about running into an ex. Basically, the song’s message say don’t go out if you don’t want to see me happy and moved on, and even if quarantine made it impossible for anyone to really party on a Friday night this year, the message still resonates. Watch the performance above.