Taylor Swift Is Headlining The Amazon Music Prime Day Concert That Will Also Feature Dua Lipa And SZA

Music News Editor
06.27.19

Getty Image

After lots of cryptic teasing, it is finally Taylor Swift season again. Earlier this month, she revealed that her new album is called Lover, that it’s coming out in August, and that it will be 18 songs long. She hasn’t announced a tour in support of the album yet, but she has at least one big live performance coming up, as she is set to headline the upcoming Prime Day Concert presented by Amazon Music.

The show will be livestreamed on Amazon Prime Video, on July 10 at 9 p.m. ET, and it will be hosted by Jane Lynch. The concert will also be available to stream on demand via Prime Video after the show for a limited time. Aside from Swift, the show will also feature performances from Dua Lipa, SZA, and Becky G.

SZA recently found herself on TV when she was a featured performer during DJ Khaled’s appearance on Saturday Night Live. Meanwhile, Dua Lipa recently joined Blackpink on stage to perform their collaboration “Kiss And Make Up” together live for the first time. Becky G also teamed up with Maluma once more for a new Spanish-language pop anthem, “La Respuesta.”

Learn more about the Prime Day Concert and how to stream it here.

