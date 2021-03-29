Back in November, Dua Lipa hosted her “Studio 2054” livestream concert, which was an innovative take on the livestream concert format and an entertaining virtual show. Everybody who was digitally in attendance was in for a treat, but it turns out behind the scenes, organizers dodged a crisis as they were able to thwart a hacking attempt that could have ruined the show.

Livestreaming platform LiveNow faced cyber attackers during the broadcast but the company’s James Sutcliffe recently said that they were able to resolve the issue so it wasn’t noticeable to viewers. He said, “We were the victims of a cyber-attack at the start of the show. The years of experience our tech team had streaming live sports events meant they were ready to deal with that. The stream didn’t go down, users didn’t notice anything and we delivered a huge show to a huge audience.”

It turns out a lot of people were there for the show, as Lipa tweeted following the event, “I am BEYOND excited to let you know that Studio 2054 had over 5 MILLION viewers globally on Friday night !!! – thank you so much to everyone for tuning in!!”

https://twitter.com/DUALIPA/status/1333462066569555969

Dua Lipa is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.