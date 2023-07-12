Ed Sheeran performed at Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 8. There were no reports of issues with Sheeran’s performance, but a number of people (17, to be exact) were transported to the hospital for various reasons, including heat-related issues, falls, cardiac arrest, and seizure.

A press release from Pittsburgh’s Public Safety department reads, “Pittsburgh Bureau of EMS personnel working during the Ed Sheeran concert received 37 calls for service, with 17 transports to the hospital. The transports were for heat-related issues, some falls, one seizure, and two cardiac arrest patients. A worker tearing down the setup inside the stadium went into cardiac arrest on the floor. With the quick actions by numerous crews, the patient was treated and transported to AGH [Allegheny General Hospital]. When leaving the facility, one of the paramedics from an outside agency also went into cardiac arrest on Art Rooney Ave. Again, with the quick response by numerous crews and agencies, the patient was resuscitated after receiving several shocks and was transported to AGH.”

On the 8th, temperatures in Pittsburgh were as high as 87 degrees, per The Weather Channel.

Meanwhile, Sheeran recently had to improvise when Khalid, his tour opener, got in a car crash and was unable to perform. He opened for himself one night before recruiting John Mayer and Little Big Town to open for him.

