Ed Sheeran Explicitly Fired Back At Lewis Capaldi’s ‘F*ck You, Ed’ On-Stage Chant As Their Definitely Super Serious Beef Continues

Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi might have a lot in common in the eyes of the general music listener, which is probably why the two have been continuing a semi-comedic feud.

The latest escalation found Capaldi guiding his crowd at Radio One’s Big Weekend to chant, “F*ck you, Ed.”

“Ed is not here today… yeah, f*ck him,” Capaldi told the audience.

In the days since, Sheeran eventually found out about the not-so-gentle dedication and offered a response. “I thought we were friends, Lewis. I thought we were friends you f,” Sheeran said in an Instagram video before it bleeps out his “f*cking c***.”

The bit started last year after Capaldi purchased a house on Ed’s suggestion that wound up smelling like cigarettes. Sheeran jokingly offered to buy it back off of him.

“Let’s put it this way: if this album doesn’t go well, I’ve got a real issue on my hands,” Capaldi replied, according to NME. “I saw Ed… saying he was gonna buy it off me, right. I’ve been chasing that man on email — nothing. I haven’t seen him since. Ed has still burdened my life to an incredible degree.”

All jokes aside, the two have collaborated on past music. Here’s hoping Sheeran can go back to being someone Capaldi loved soon.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.

