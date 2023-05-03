Ed Sheeran has a lot going on right now, some good and some bad. He’s about to be a guest judge on American Idol and has some tour dates coming up. He’s also in the midst of a Marvin Gaye plagiarism trial that has him considering leaving music behind. The trial is surely distressing to Sheeran for a number of reasons, and another one was just added to the pile: As The Daily Mail reports, the trial apparently forced him to miss his grandmother’s funeral.

Sheeran’s grandmother — Anne “Nancy” Sheeran, who inspired Sheeran’s song “Nancy Mulligan” — recently died at 98 years old and the funeral was held in Ireland today, May 3. In his eulogy, Sheeran’s father John said, “I am very sad that our son Edward is unable to be here today. He’s so upset that he cannot be present — he has to be thousands of miles away in a court in America defending his integrity. I know he is comforted by the fact that he was able to spend some precious time alone with his grandma just a month ago.”

Sheeran was reportedly at least able to watch the ceremony via a livestream online.

