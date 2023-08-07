It stands to reason that there are very few, if any, firsts left for an artist as accomplished as Ed Sheeran to experience, but his ongoing Mathematics Tour says otherwise. Sheeran’s MetLife Stadium stop in June reportedly broke an attendance record, and then he was forced to serve as his own opener at FedExField while Khalid recovered from a car accident. Not to mention, he brought out Eminem in Detroit.

The trend continued at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri on Saturday (August 5) when Sheeran stopped his performance to reveal the sex of a baby.

“My first gender reveal,” Sheeran captioned an Instagram video capturing the moment.

“I will get back to singing ‘Perfect,’ but I feel like this is like a first-time-type thing,” Sheeran says in the video, ripping open an envelope. “It’s a girl!” The crowd erupts in cheers, and the expecting couple embrace before Sheeran adds, “Can I just say, as a father of two daughters, it’s very awesome. It’s very awesome. Congratulations.”

In May, Sheeran took time out of promoting his – (Subtract) album in New York City to surprise two self-identified die-hard fans expecting their first child. “Month 4, it gets easier. … The one thing you need to know is that no one gets it right,” Sheeran told them, as captured by Meet Cutes NYC.

Ed Sheeran is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.