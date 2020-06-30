Five years have passed since Ellie Goulding released her third studio record Delirium and the singer is gearing up for a big project. Last month, Goulding shared the tracklist to her two-part upcoming album Brightest Blue with features from Diplo, Swae Lee, Juice WRLD, and more. Now, Goulding debuts her album’s collaboration with Lauv.

Titled “Slow Grenade,” the summery tune sees the singers reflecting on an imploding relationship over a buoyant beat. “Slow grenade / It’s blowing up my mistakes / So why don’t I, why don’t I stop it? / Still got time for me to stop it / It’s like a part of me must want it,” they croon in unison.

Goulding and Lauv’s supercharged single arrives in the second part of Brightest Blue, titled EG.0. About the latter half of the album, Goulding says it “encapsulates my confident, brave and fearless side and features all my recent collaborations. I often find myself writing about my thoughts and emotions in a way that I know will be catchy and memorable. I will always seek to use my voice in ways that no one would ever expect and look to collaborate with the least likely, exciting and eclectic group of other artists.”

Listen to “Slow Grenade” above.

Brightest Blue is out 7/17 via Interscope. Pre-order it here.