Concertgoers have been going through a lot lately — from getting scammed trying to see Bad Bunny to being unable to snag Taylor Swift tickets because Ticketmaster was unprepared. Somehow it keeps getting worse.

In Auckland, New Zealand on Friday night (January 27), fans were ready to see Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour when the show was canceled just a few minutes before it was supposed to start because of intense floods. The city received an entire summer’s worth of rain in one day, causing many to lose power, the airport to close, the city’s mayor to declare a state of emergency, and 40,000 fans at Mt Smart Stadium to be left disappointed by the unfortunate timing. They were informed of the cancelation at 7:15 p.m. local time, while John was set to take the stage at 7:30.

Auckland, due to unsafe weather conditions, tonight's @eltonofficial concert for Friday 27 January will not be proceeding. The team is assessing things and will keep everyone across with further updates here. Thank you for your understanding. — Frontier Touring (@frontiertouring) January 27, 2023

27 Jan 2023 – provisionally, the wettest day on record for multiple locations in Auckland. These locations have set a new all-time daily rainfall record. This is approximately an entire summer's worth of rain (DJF) in one day! 😮 pic.twitter.com/6twfPst3tW — NIWA Weather (@NiwaWeather) January 27, 2023

An attendee told Sky News: “I’m furious. It was raining heavily on the way to the stadium and I kept checking for announcements but nothing came, despite puddles being up to my ankles.” They added, “After the gig was called off, hundreds of people queued in the downpours for the shuttle buses and I saw some people chant for Elton in the hope he’d come on — but it was like a literal river there.”

Unfortunately, there has been no news yet of a rescheduled show, but hopefully the fans will finally get to see him in the future.