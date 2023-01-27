Elton John
Getty Image
Pop

Elton John’s New Zealand Concert Was Canceled As Auckland Got A Summer’s Worth Of Rain In One Day And Severely Flooded

Concertgoers have been going through a lot lately — from getting scammed trying to see Bad Bunny to being unable to snag Taylor Swift tickets because Ticketmaster was unprepared. Somehow it keeps getting worse.

In Auckland, New Zealand on Friday night (January 27), fans were ready to see Elton John on his Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour when the show was canceled just a few minutes before it was supposed to start because of intense floods. The city received an entire summer’s worth of rain in one day, causing many to lose power, the airport to close, the city’s mayor to declare a state of emergency, and 40,000 fans at Mt Smart Stadium to be left disappointed by the unfortunate timing. They were informed of the cancelation at 7:15 p.m. local time, while John was set to take the stage at 7:30.

An attendee told Sky News: “I’m furious. It was raining heavily on the way to the stadium and I kept checking for announcements but nothing came, despite puddles being up to my ankles.” They added, “After the gig was called off, hundreds of people queued in the downpours for the shuttle buses and I saw some people chant for Elton in the hope he’d come on — but it was like a literal river there.”

Unfortunately, there has been no news yet of a rescheduled show, but hopefully the fans will finally get to see him in the future.

