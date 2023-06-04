Ethel Cain is currently on tour for last year’s instant classic Preacher’s Daughter, whose track “American Teenager” was one of Obama’s favorite songs of 2022.

The singer, whose real name is Hayden Silas Anhedönia, is a beloved live performer. Seeing her on stage is a religious experience to her devoted fans, who often refer to her as “mother.” However, on Saturday, June 3, she collapsed at her show at the Sydney Opera House. She was one of the headliners at Vivid Festival and reportedly fell backwards during her third song.

Anhedönia addressed the incident in an Instagram Story. “Hi everyone,” she wrote, “so sorry I wasn’t able to finish the show last night but all this touring and traveling has finally caught up with me :/ am feeling better today though and am excited for the show tonight!! I promise I will make it up to those of you from last night whenever I can. Thank you much sydney, love u all.”

Fans on social media are wishing her a speedy recovery as well as asking those who were in attendance to not share footage of the incident out of respect. She has more performances scheduled in Australia within the next few days.