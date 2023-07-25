When you’ve earned the stamp of approval from a former United States president, there isn’t much left to do. Still, somehow Ethel Cain manages to keep herself busy. For her latest single, “Famous Last Words,” Cain partnered with Matthew Williams’ collaborative project 1017 Alyx 9SM to bring the haunted track to life.

The song was initially released last year on the heels of the 2022 film Bones And All, starring Timothée Chalamet and Taylor Russell. Now, the belated video for the song is finally seeing the light of day, thanks to Cain and co-director Silken Weinberg. The pair used the dark overtones of the film to transform the “Famous Last Words” video into a pastiche of a horror film, in which Cain emerges even more haunted than her usual self.

In past releases, including the cover art for her song “Morning Elvis” with Florence + The Machine, Cain has incorporated horror elements. But as she rubs blood around her upper body, as he does here, Cain has reached new scream queen heights.

Cain has more goodies to share beyond the video. Beginning in October, she will hit the road again on the Blood Stained Blonde Tour, this time with a much lighter schedule to avoid the medical complications she faced before.

Listen to “Famous Last Words (An Ode to Eaters)” above.

View the full schedule for Ethel Cain's Blood Stained Blonde Tour below. Tickets go on sale Friday, July 28.

10/03 — Burlington, VT @ Higher Ground *

10/04 — Portland, ME @ State Theatre *

10/05 — Hudson, NY @ Basilica Hudson ^

10/09 — Omaha, NE @ Slowdown &

10/11 — New Orleans, LA @ Toulouse Theatre +

10/20 — Big Sur @ Henry Miller Library

10/23 — San Francisco, CA @ Castro Theatre %

* — with 9Million

^ — with Skullcrusher

& — with Midwife

+ — with Wulven

% — with King Woman