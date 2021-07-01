There have been a lot of developments in the Britney Spears conservatorship situation as of late. The singer recently requested that her father Jamie Spears be removed as her co-conservator, a request that it was reported yesterday was denied. It turns out there may actually be a change in who is handling those things, though: TMZ reports that Bessemer Trust, the financial institution that was set to become Britney’s co-conservator, has backed out of the arrangement.

Citing “sources with direct knowledge,” the publication notes that Bessemer has decided to stay away from the Spears conservatorship in light of recent controversies and has described the situation as a “hornet’s nest.” Furthermore, the company is apparently has issues with both Jamie and Britney’s lawyer Sam Ingham.

So, at least for the time being, Jamie will remain the sole conservator of his daughter’s estate.

As for Britney, she has been spending time on vacation in Hawaii recently, although paparazzi are spoiling the trip for her. In a recent Instagram post, she wrote, “So being here in Maui is pretty crazy now … the paps know where I am and it’s really not fun !!!! It’s pretty hard going anywhere cause these silly faces keep popping up to take my picture. […] It’s rude and it’s mean so paps kindly F*CK YOU AND F*CK OFF [lip emojis] !!!!”