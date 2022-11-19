Florence And The Machine‘s Dance Fever tour has come to an abrupt pause. Following an onstage injury, the band’s lead vocalist Florence Welch has taken to her Instagram stories to announce that the UK leg of the tour will be postponed, due to a broken foot.

“I’m so sorry to say that after an x-ray, it seems I was dancing on a broken foot last night,” Welch wrote. “It is not in my nature to postpone a show, and certainly not a U.K. tour, but I’m in pain and as dancers know, dancing on an injury is not a good idea. And [I] have been told not to perform to avoid further damage.”

Welch noted that those with tickets will be able to use them at a later date, as she and her team are working to get the dates rescheduled for next year.

She continued, “I’m heartbroken as the Dance Fever tour has been my favourite show we have ever put on. The communion with you. Your beautiful faces shining. I love you so much, and I’m so sorry to anyone who is disappointed. My heart is aching. I can’t wait to be back on my feet and back in your arms.”

The rescheduled dates have not yet been announced.