Amid millions of Americans falling into unemployment, the president spreading false information about the election, and number of other tragic events in recent months, Fox News anchors have decided to direct their outrage on two things this year: Cardi B and Megan Thee Stallion flaunting their sexuality in the “WAP” video and Harry Styles wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue. Though the photo of Styles in a dress was published back in November, one Fox News guest is still up in arms about it.

Appearing on the Fox News segment The Ingraham Angle Tuesday night, conservative author and producer Raymond Arroyo listed off his opinion on things to avoid in 2021. Included in the round up was a direct message to Styles: “Harry Styles, please stick to Armani menswear or at least pants. The gender-bending wardrobe is not edgy or artistic, you look ridiculous. And you’re not breaking any new ground. David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived — and the pearls were a really bad look.”

Of course, Styles fans jumped to the singer’s defense. They wondered why conservatives care so much about a singer’s choice of clothing and it sparked a viral and NSFW hashtag.

Nvrm this made everything better #foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/QxBb4Eet9B — M 🌻- CLAIMS TRACK 2 ON HS3 & LT2 (@Avo_Toast28) December 30, 2020

sorry, harry styles and his $75 million net worth don’t care about what you think #foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/mepRd5rn03 — sophie (@niallhornytpwk) December 30, 2020

Some showed love to Styles while others simply used the hashtag as an opportunity to dunk on Arroyo.

mr egg sure had a lot to say about harry on fox news today…if i were him i would be embarrassed #foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/uyBz5vwnmc — morgan (@morganswyles) December 30, 2020

my mood throughout 2020 is just like his hairline- UNEVEN AND INCONSISTENT #foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/F4q3tBqNnO — hot cheetos (@fakezaynn) December 30, 2020

People also pointed out the flaws in Arroyo’s argument.

"David Bowie did this decades before you were even conceived" you heard it here folks! Only one man is allowed to wear dresses. No more after that. Just 1. From then on you're just trying to be edgy! — Nina (@ninanearnova) December 30, 2020

Raymond m8…do you really think David Bowie would take your side on this matter? Do you really think David Bowie broke so many gender biases for you to shit on someone else's gender expression 50 years later?#foxnewsjacksofftoharrystyles pic.twitter.com/RW3h6YLMeu — slunkis-biggles (@RetroPop4) December 30, 2020

Earlier this week, former One Direction member Liam Payne also came to Styles’ defense about his clothing choice. “He’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes,” he said in a recent radio interview. “I think people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff. There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year, and whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind… in my opinion, just let him on with it.”

Some of the artists covered here are Warner Music artists. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music Group.