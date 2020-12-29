Before Harry Styles was a solo star with classic albums like Fine Line and his self-titled debut, he was already a massive star as part of One Direction. While all the boys are striking off on their own for now, most of them have remained on good terms, so Liam Payne took it all in good stride when he was asked recently to weigh in on the enormous amount of attention Harry received for wearing a dress on the cover of Vogue earlier this year.

In an interview with Capital FM’s Roman Kemp, Liam said he thinks people should focus on other things — especially in such a fraught year — and let Harry enjoy himself. “I thought it was great,” Payne began. “He’s enjoying himself and he’s free to do as he wishes. I think people don’t need to be so bothered about stuff. There’s been a lot more stuff going on this year, and whether or not he’s wearing the right clothes in someone else’s mind… in my opinion, just let him on with it! He’s enjoying himself.”

Meanwhile, Harry is remaining unbothered by clapping back at critics with a well-timed banana photo. But having Liam on his side is definitely a nice way to close out 2020.