As if we needed more proof that Harry Styles is currently putting on one of the best live shows of all-time… NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo just gave the pop star a huge compliment. It’s been well-documented that Harry’s fan base is primarily teen girls, and unlike other performers before him, he’s always honored and respected their fandom with a beautiful reverence. But despite the fact that the show was overwhelming attended by women, Antetokounmpo was undeterred in his own fandom. The “Greek Freak” as he’s affectionately called by some NBA fans had to let the internet know that he loved Styles’ show: “I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂,” Antetokounmpo tweeted. “I’m a big fan, what a great performer.”

I just went to @Harry_Styles concert and it was 99% women and me 😂. I’m a big fan, what a great performer. — Giannis Antetokounmpo (@Giannis_An34) November 4, 2021

Eagle-eyed fans caught Giannis — who, let’s face it, is a little hard to miss — fully vibing to the music. That’s proof he’s a real head, not just a poser. We have no choice but to stan this man:

You still be vibing bro & that’s all that matters 🥳🔥 pic.twitter.com/V4Bbk3mrnG — MikeHole (@MichaelBeeMKE) November 4, 2021

And actually, this isn’t even the first time Giannis has proven he knows the power of One Direction. Back in 2020 he posted himself on Instagram enjoying One Direction classics like “Best Song Ever” and “What Makes You Beautiful.”

Giannis just LOST IT listening to One Direction 🤣 (via @Giannis_An34) pic.twitter.com/o2uzWoZsy9 — Overtime (@overtime) May 15, 2020

This man is a true fan, and officially a Directioner in my book.