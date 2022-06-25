Fusing hip-hop and emo rock elements together, Glaive is becoming a superstar in his own right. On his latest single, “Minnesota Is A Place That Exists,” Glaive vents out his frustrations toward his girlfriend. The song’s accompanying video, directed by Ramez Silyan, sees the pair raising hell all over town.

“This was the second song I made for the Glaive album,” said Glaive in a statement. “Making ‘Minnesota’ was a weight off my shoulders because I realized that I was still good at music. It’s the perfect song for the next phase of my career and life.”

Glaive is currently supporting The Kid Laroi on his tour, however, he has announced a tour of his own, taking place across Europe and North America.

Check out “Minnesota Is A Place That Exists” above and the list of tour dates below.

07/07 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/17 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/18 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/19 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton

07/21 — Manchester, U.K. @ Victoria Warehouse

07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago

07/28-31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza

09/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater

09/14 — Madison, WI @Majestic Theatre

09/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe

09/17 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar

09/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation

09/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom

09/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall

09/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes

09/24 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry

09/28 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle

09/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Emo Night

10/01 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum

10/02 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey

10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East

10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman

10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

10/14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits

10/18 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad

10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

10/23 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room

10/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell

10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club

10/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom

10/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos