Fusing hip-hop and emo rock elements together, Glaive is becoming a superstar in his own right. On his latest single, “Minnesota Is A Place That Exists,” Glaive vents out his frustrations toward his girlfriend. The song’s accompanying video, directed by Ramez Silyan, sees the pair raising hell all over town.
“This was the second song I made for the Glaive album,” said Glaive in a statement. “Making ‘Minnesota’ was a weight off my shoulders because I realized that I was still good at music. It’s the perfect song for the next phase of my career and life.”
Glaive is currently supporting The Kid Laroi on his tour, however, he has announced a tour of his own, taking place across Europe and North America.
Check out “Minnesota Is A Place That Exists” above and the list of tour dates below.
07/07 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/17 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/18 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/19 — London, U.K. @ O2 Academy Brixton
07/21 — Manchester, U.K. @ Victoria Warehouse
07/27 — Chicago, IL @ Radius Chicago
07/28-31 — Chicago, IL @ Lollapalooza
09/13 — Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theater
09/14 — Madison, WI @Majestic Theatre
09/16 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe
09/17 — Columbus, OH @ A&R Music Bar
09/18 — Grand Rapids, MI @ Elevation
09/20 — Cleveland, OH @ Beachland Ballroom
09/21 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Spirit Hall
09/23 — Asbury Park, NJ @ Asbury Lanes
09/24 — Richmond, VA @ The Broadberry
09/28 — Asheville, NC @ Grey Eagle
09/30 — New Orleans, LA @ Emo Night
10/01 — Tampa, FL @ The Orpheum
10/02 — Orlando, FL @ The Abbey
10/05 — Nashville, TN @ Basement East
10/07 — Kansas City, MO @ The Truman
10/08 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
10/14 — Austin, TX @ Austin City Limits
10/18 — Albuquerque, NM @ Launch Pad
10/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar
10/23 — San Diego, CA @ Voodoo Room
10/25 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Soundwell
10/28 — Vancouver, BC @ Fortune Sound Club
10/29 — Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom
10/30 — Seattle, WA @ Neumos