Griff Pads Her Rising Star Resume With The Pop Anthem ‘One Night’

There are a ton of artists who are regularly hailed as the next big thing, but few of them are successful at a young age like Griff (real name Sarah Faith Griffiths) is. The UK singer-songwriter is only 20 and it already a Brit Award-winner, and this year, she performed on two of the most recognizable TV shows in both the US and UK: Late Night and Later… With Jools Holland.

Now Griff is carrying that momentum further with a new single, the pop anthem “One Night.” Griff says of the track:

‘One Night’ is about feeling like you’re always carrying this darkness or burden. I think in the daytime we can feel distracted because we’re around people and we’re busy, but that moment between going to bed and falling asleep, there’s just enough silence for those burdens to get louder. Essentially this song is trying to understand why I can’t shake it, and the chorus comes to this breaking point of desperately wanting at least ‘One Night’ alone.”

Press materials also note the song is influenced by Griff’s “love of Whitney Houston and The Weeknd.”

