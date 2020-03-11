Haim Covered A Britney Spears Song During A New York Deli Performance

Haim is gearing up to release their new album, Women In Music Pt. III, and they’re preparing in a most unusual way: Yesterday, the band took to a New York deli to put on a show. During their meat-flanked set at Sarge’s Delicatessen & Diner, they busted out a cover of Britney Spears’ 2002 single “I’m Not A Girl, Not Yet A Woman,” with Este Haim doing a rock-solid Spears impression on lead vocals.

The performance was part of the recently announced Haim Deli Tour, with performances taking place at surprise deli locations across the country. The band wrote while sharing the news, “Our first show ever was at canters deli in 2000 so we decided we want to play shows at different delis across America to celebrate our new record. We’ve never done anything like this before so let’s all get together and eat some matzo ball soup and we’ll play you some songs live. Maybe some new ones??”

Also yesterday, the group stopped by The Tonight Show, even though they were just there the day before. This time around, they performed “Summer Girl,” which was originally released last July. Joined by some members of The Roots, the sisters delivered a breezy performance of their jam-band-indebted single.

Watch Haim cover Spears and perform “Summer Girl” on The Tonight Show above.

Women In Music Pt. III is out 04/24 via Columbia Records. Pre-order it here.