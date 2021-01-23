Some festivals like Governors Ball are holding on to hope that large gatherings will be possible by September, but concert dates before the fall seem unlikely. It looks like Halsey agrees as she’s decided to officially cancel her Manic World Tour, which was slated to kick off in June.

The singer took to social media to share the news, saying she “dreams” of being together with fans in the near future:

“Despite our absolute best efforts, there is no guarantee I’ll be able to tour the currently scheduled dates. I miss seeing all of you in the crowd every night more than anything, but I need to prioritize your health and safety. That being said, the Manic tour is now officially cancelled. As much as we wanted to hold out hope that this tour could eventually happen, our priority is now getting your ticket money back to you immediately. […] This tour was supposed to be my most unique yet for a number of reasons. I was really looking forward to sharing this chapter of my life with you in the ways I best know how. But for now, I am dreaming of days where we can all be together again. I love you and we will adapt and grow and find new ways to connect despite the circumstances.”

Safety is the priority. I wish things were different. I love you. Dreaming of seeing your faces again. @halseyteamhelp can answer specific questions. pic.twitter.com/SA44izGQ9L — h (@halsey) January 22, 2021

Read Halsey’s full message above.

Manic is out now via Capitol. Get it here.