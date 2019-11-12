It was only a few days ago that King Princess made her TV debut on The Late Show, delivering a rousing performance of “Hit The Back.” It appears that whoever books the musical talent at Saturday Night Live was watching that performance: It has been announced that King Princess will be the musical guest on the November 23 episode of SNL, which will be hosted by Will Ferrell.

King Princess had an understandably excited reaction to landing perhaps the most coveted music performance slot on television, writing on Twitter, “I will be living my wettest dream by playing SNL on November 23rd. Will Ferrell has me gagged and gooped.”

I will be living my wettest dream by playing SNL on November 23rd. Will Ferrell has me gagged and gooped. pic.twitter.com/Oy1K4jY0BQ — King Princess (@KingPrincess69) November 12, 2019

King Princess joins an esteemed group of artists who have performed on SNL this season: The previous musical guests on this 45th season of Saturday Night Live have included Billie Eilish, Taylor Swift, Camila Cabello, Chance The Rapper, Coldplay, and Harry Styles. Both Chance and Styles, by the way, served as both musical guest and host of their episodes.

This SNL gig is just the latest development in what has been a stellar year for King Princess. In addition to guesting on Mark Ronson’s “Pieces Of Us,” King Princess also released her debut album, Cheap Queen.

