Jenny Lewis’ Cleverly Filmed ‘Rabbit Hole’ Video Is A Technically Impressive Feat

Earlier this year, Jenny Lewis hosted “On The Line Online,” an online listening party for her new album On The Line, and it was a ton of fun. She had some of her famous friends on the three-hour program, and it turns out the event is a gift that keeps on giving. Footage from the livestream was used in the “Red Bull & Hennessy” video, and now she has shared another video resulting from the livestream, a new clip for “Rabbit Hole.”

This one is executionally impressive: Thanks to some clever set design, the whole thing was shot live in two parts, but it looks like there were far more than two takes involved here. As a bonus, at the end of the video, one of the full body suit-wearing band members takes off his mask and reveals that he is Mac DeMarco, who guested on Lewis’ livestream.

The video comes shortly after Lewis’ delightfully strange performance of the song on The Tonight Show. Everything seemed normal at first, but part way through the song, a man wearing a pink rabbit suit and smoking a cigarette wandered onto the stage. He tried to get Lewis’ attention with various offerings, and when it came time for the end of the song, he carried Lewis off stage and out of the studio as the band closed the performance out, a move that left Jimmy Fallon bemused.

Watch Lewis’ “Rabbit Hole” video above, and and revisit our review of On The Line here.

Jenny Lewis is a Warner Music artist. Uproxx is an independent subsidiary of Warner Music.