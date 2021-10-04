If there’s one thing Harry Styles fans know how to do, it’s make his live shows into a pure celebration. He doesn’t disappoint them either, often waxing poetic about plenty of other subjects than just music. We’ve already learned about the bonds these fans are making with each other, and how they know how to make the ground quake shake when he’s on tour. Well, after a lengthy eighteen-month hiatus, these fans are more than ready to make up for lost time, and dispatches from his tour so far are showing an endless amount of enthusiasm from these attendees.

Particularly, when it comes to “Kiwi,” of course, a beloved fan favorite from his very first album that has become a rallying cry for fans and a frequent set closer for Harry. Just take a look below at the pit that opens up when this song comes on at shows:

finally experienced the chaos that is kiwi live in the back of the pit. felt so good #LOTNewYorkN1 pic.twitter.com/i0bQdCCl9b — emel TODAY (@stardustchcrds) October 4, 2021

I MISS GOING CRAZY IN PIT FOR KIWI WRFNJJ HIS NOTE CHANGES THE WAY HE DANCED AND PAYSED AFTER “CRAAAZYAAYY” what JS WRONG WITH HIM pic.twitter.com/ZLfEqCvhmM — chandler misses harry sm 🐇 (@kyotosharry) October 4, 2021

I’m sure there’s even more that goes on, but the fans are too busy being in the moment to take more video. Still, this looks like one of the most joyful floor moments I’ve ever seen at a live show — and I attend shows for a living. Shout out to the Harry fans who make his concerts so special. Full tour dates here.