Has Taylor Swift Ever Performed The Super Bowl Halftime Show?

Usher is performing this year, but Swift has stolen his thunder from the get-go. Usher was announced as the Apple Music Super Bowl LVIII Halftime Show on September 24, which was the same day that Swift attended her first-ever Chiefs game in Kansas City, Missouri, to support her then-rumored boyfriend (and now full-on lover), so everybody totally forgot about poor Usher’s big announcement.

Now, Swift will presumably be in attendance at Super Bowl LVIII to support Kelce and the Chiefs. While Usher will still get his 12-to-15 minutes in the limelight, the Swift discourse will be hot for the duration of the game.

The NFL has reportedly offered up the Super Bowl Halftime Show to Swift several times in the past, as per Business Insider, and if that is true, then she would have obviously said no every time because Swift has never performed at a Super Bowl halftime show.