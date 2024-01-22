When Does Taylor Swift Go Back On Tour For The Eras Tour?

Swift wrapped her first US leg last August, and then hit Brazil for a few dates in November. Somehow, her The Eras Tour schedule figures to be more grueling in 2024. It all begins on Wednesday, February 7, at the Tokyo Dome in Tokyo, Japan. Swift will perform there for four nights (February 7 to 10) before jetting to Melbourne, Australia, where opener Sabrina Carpenter will join her for dates across Melbourne, Sydney, Australia, and Singapore from February 16 to March 9.

Paramore will replace Carpenter as Swift’s opener for the European and UK leg. The first show is scheduled for May 9 at París La Défense Arena in Paris, France. That leg will extend all the way until August 20, wrapping at Wembley Stadium in London.

And then, Swift will return to the US for an abbreviated second North American leg. Gracie Abrams will rejoin as a The Eras Tour opener for those dates from October 18 to December 8. See all of Swift’s remaining The Eras Tour dates here.