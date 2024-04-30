How Long Is Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Concert?

Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour in support of his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, is officially underway. The opening night in Vancouver, Canada, earlier this week (April 29) offered fans the first look at his setlist and the merch on offering in the lobby, but as you plan your night out, you might be wondering just how long you’ll have to hire that babysitter for. So how long is Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow concert?
According to fans on Reddit, the “Selfish” singer was unselfish with his time, hitting the stage at 9:15 and remaining until 11:15 — two hours’ time. In addition to songs from his new album, he also played the hits, including “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” “Cry Me A River,” “Señorita,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Until The End Of Time.” You can check out the schedule of remaining dates below.
Justin Timberlake’s 2024 Tour Dates: The Forget Tomorrow World Tour
05/02 — Seattle, WA @ Climate Pledge Arena
05/06 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center at San Jose
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ T-Mobile Arena
05/14 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena San Diego
05/17 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum
05/21 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/29 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
05/31 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
06/04 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
06/06 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
06/10 — Atlanta, GA @ State Farm Arena
06/12 — Raleigh, NC @ PNC Arena
06/14 — Tampa, FL @ Amalie Arena
06/15 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
06/21 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/25 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/29 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
07/03 — Baltimore, MD @ CFG Bank Arena
07/04 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
07/07 — Cleveland, OH @ Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse
07/09 — Lexington, KY @ Rupp Arena