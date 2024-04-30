How Long Is Justin Timberlake’s ‘Forget Tomorrow World Tour’ Concert?

Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow World Tour in support of his new album, Everything I Thought It Was, is officially underway. The opening night in Vancouver, Canada, earlier this week (April 29) offered fans the first look at his setlist and the merch on offering in the lobby, but as you plan your night out, you might be wondering just how long you’ll have to hire that babysitter for. So how long is Justin Timberlake’s Forget Tomorrow concert?

According to fans on Reddit, the “Selfish” singer was unselfish with his time, hitting the stage at 9:15 and remaining until 11:15 — two hours’ time. In addition to songs from his new album, he also played the hits, including “Can’t Stop The Feeling!,” “Cry Me A River,” “Señorita,” “Suit & Tie,” and “Until The End Of Time.” You can check out the schedule of remaining dates below.