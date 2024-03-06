For those looking to secure tickets to one of Gray’s concerts this year, here’s what to expect for the prices.

Uproxx’s August 2022 cover star Conan Gray unveiled his new run of shows as part of the Found Heaven On Tour earlier this week. Starting in September, he will be performing across North America at popular venues like NYC’s Madison Square Garden and LA’s Kia Forum. He will then head over to Europe for a run of shows throughout the last quarter of 2024. A complete list of upcoming dates can be found here .

How Much Are Tickets For Conan Gray’s Found Heaven On Tour?

Gray’s tour tickets opened up in a presale earlier this morning. Using his Austin, Texas show as an example, floor seats are currently $199.50 plus fees for a standard ticket, or $278.50 if you want to purchase the Q&A package. For Platinum seats in the very front row, these are $249.50 to $269.50.

Seats in the lower bowl range from $69.50 to $174.50 at the time of writing. However, these prices could change depending on if the tour sells out and you purchase tickets through a third-party site. There were no tickets currently available for the upper bowl sections in Austin.

Additional information about how to get tickets for Conan Gray’s tour can be found on Ticketmaster’s site.