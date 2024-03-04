Around the release of his 2022 sophomore album, Superache, Conan Gray served as an Uproxx cover star and said, “I want someone to come into my life and just destroy my heart – stomp on it, make it disappear.” Gray is about to give fans a glimpse into what actually transpired over the last two-ish years with his forthcoming album, Found Heaven , due out April 5. After that, he’ll embark on his headlining Found Heaven On Tour, as announced this morning (March 4).

How To Buy Conan Gray’s Found Heaven On Tour Tickets

As per a press release, fans can sign up here to gain access to a pre-sale scheduled for Wednesday, March 6, at 10 a.m. local time. “Additional presales, including a Verizon presale, will run throughout the week ahead of the general on sale beginning on Friday, March 8, at 10 a.m. local time,” the press release relayed. Details on the Verizon pre-sale can be found here, and general ticketing information can be found here.

Conan Gray 2024 Tour Dates: Found Heaven On Tour

07/11 — Melbourne, Australia @ John Cain Arena

07/13 — Brisbane, Australia @ Fortitude Music Hall

07/17 — Sydney, Australia @ ICC Sydney Theatre

07/19 — Adelaide, Australia @ Spin Off Festival

09/19 — Minneapolis, MN @ Armory *

09/21 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at *Freedom Hill *

09/23 — Toronto, ON @ Budweiser Stage *

09/25 — Boston, MA @ MGM Music Hall at Fenway *

09/30 — New York, NY @ Madison Square Garden *

10/01 — Philadelphia, PA @ Highmark Skyline Stage at the Mann *

10/03 — Raleigh, NC @ Red Hat Amphitheater *

10/04 — Atlanta, GA @ Cadence Bank Amphitheatre at Chastain Park *

10/06 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

10/11 — Las Vegas, NV @ Chelsea Theater at Cosmopolitan *

10/13 — Portland, OR @ Alaska Airlines’ Theater of the Clouds *

10/15 — Seattle, WA @ WAMU Theater *

10/17 — San Francisco, CA @ Bill Graham Civic Auditorium *

10/18 — Inglewood, CA @ Kia Forum *

10/20 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

10/23 — Sugar Land, TX @ Smart Financial Centre *

10/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center ATX *

10/26 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena *

11/02 — Amsterdam, The Netherlands @ AFAS Live #

11/04 — Brussels, Belgium @ Forest National #

11/05 — Paris, France @ Zénith Paris la Villette #

11/07 — Manchester, UK @ O2 Apollo #

11/10 — London, UK @ OVO Arena Wembley #

* with Maisie Peters

# with Between Friends