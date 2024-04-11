Mariah Carey previously announced her new Vegas residency titled The Celebration Of Mimi, which will kick off tomorrow, April 12 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Carey has also since added more dates to her show, so it will run through the summer. More information about her residency can be found here.
In addition, Carey is dropping an exclusive merch collection with Amazon Music, using the singular photoshoot for The Emancipation of Mimi, taken by Markus Klinko
Here’s what to know about Carey’s merch and how to buy it.
How To Buy Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas Residency Merch
When Mariah Carey starts her new residency tomorrow, she will also be selling some merch for it. It will be available online exclusively via Amazon Music as well as within Dolby Live Theatre and at the Park MGM Lobby Gift Shop. Check it out here. We particularly love the Mimi Funko, the crewneck fleece, and the Mimi sweatpants.
Prices for the drop range from $45 for the wide collection of t-shirts to $90 for the hoodie, sweatshirt, and sweatpants. There’s also a very cute pink fuzzy bucket hat for $40 and even a vinyl copy of The Emancipation of Mimi available for $32.99.