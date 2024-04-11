How To Buy Mariah Carey’s Las Vegas Residency Merch

Mariah Carey previously announced her new Vegas residency titled The Celebration Of Mimi, which will kick off tomorrow, April 12 at Park MGM’s Dolby Live theater. Carey has also since added more dates to her show, so it will run through the summer. More information about her residency can be found here.

In addition, Carey is dropping an exclusive merch collection with Amazon Music, using the singular photoshoot for The Emancipation of Mimi, taken by Markus Klinko

Here’s what to know about Carey’s merch and how to buy it.