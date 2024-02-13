For those who are hoping to catch him playing their favorite jams at an upcoming show, here’s what to know.

Feid recently announced his new Ferxxocalipsis Tour , which is set to kick off in Sacramento, California starting this April. “US dates unlocked,” he shared on social media. “Prepare the outfit, the floors, the glasses, and the babies.”

How To Buy Tickets For Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour

Right now, a presale is currently open for most shows. It started at 10 a.m. local time this morning, so fans on the West Coast have to still wait a few more hours. Those looking to do the presale must have a code.

Tickets will then open to the general public on Thursday, February 15 at the same time. More information about Feid’s shows and the prices can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.

Continue scrolling to view a complete list of Feid’s tour dates.

Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour dates

04/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center

04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum

05/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center

05/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena

05/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena

05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena

05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center

05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center

05/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center

05/19 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena

05/22 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena

05/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center

05/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center

05/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena

05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center

06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre

06/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena

06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center

06/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center

06/09 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center

06/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden

06/16 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden

06/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena

06/21 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum

06/23 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena

06/28 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center

07/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium