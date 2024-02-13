Feid recently announced his new Ferxxocalipsis Tour, which is set to kick off in Sacramento, California starting this April. “US dates unlocked,” he shared on social media. “Prepare the outfit, the floors, the glasses, and the babies.”
For those who are hoping to catch him playing their favorite jams at an upcoming show, here’s what to know.
How To Buy Tickets For Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour
Right now, a presale is currently open for most shows. It started at 10 a.m. local time this morning, so fans on the West Coast have to still wait a few more hours. Those looking to do the presale must have a code.
Tickets will then open to the general public on Thursday, February 15 at the same time. More information about Feid’s shows and the prices can be found on Ticketmaster’s website.
Continue scrolling to view a complete list of Feid’s tour dates.
Feid’s Ferxxocalipsis Tour dates
04/24 — Sacramento, CA @ Golden 1 Center
04/27 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
05/01 — San Jose, CA @ SAP Center
05/03 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
05/04 — San Diego, CA @ Pechanga Arena
05/10 — Las Vegas, NV @ Michelob ULTRA Arena
05/11 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
05/15 — Salt Lake City, UT @ Delta Center
05/18 — Tulsa, OK @ BOK Center
05/19 — Fort Worth, TX @ Dickies Arena
05/22 — Edinburg, TX @ Bert Ogden Arena
05/24 — Houston, TX @ Toyota Center
05/25 — Austin, TX @ Moody Center
05/27 — Nashville, TN @ Bridgestone Arena
05/30 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
06/01 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
06/02 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
06/06 — Philadelphia, PA @ Wells Fargo Center
06/07 — Newark, NJ @ Prudential Center
06/09 — Hartford, CT @ XL Center
06/13 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
06/16 — New York City, NY @ Madison Square Garden
06/20 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
06/21 — Greensboro, NC @ Greensboro Coliseum
06/23 — Duluth, GA @ Gas South Arena
06/28 — Orlando, FL @ Kia Center
07/06 — Miami, FL @ Hard Rock Stadium