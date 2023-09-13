How To Buy Tickets For Olivia Rodrigo’s ‘Guts World Tour’

Olivia Rodrigo just announced her Guts World Tour for 2024, where she will be playing a bunch of arenas. Given the high demand and fans being excited, some might be wondering how to buy tickets for the shows.

Right now, fans have the ability to register through Ticketmaster for a chance to receive a code to participate in a ticket sale on Wednesday, September 20 and Thursday, September 21. The registration will close this Sunday, September 17 at 10 p.m. ET — and BST for those in Europe signing up.

American Express cardholders can also register through Ticketmaster to participate in an early access sale on September 20 at 3 p.m. local time. Like the fan registration, this signup closes at the same time on September 17. Users would need to also purchase the tickets with the card. More information on registration can be found here.

Finally, there will be VIP tickets available for the shows. According to VIP Nation, these would open to the general public on September 20 at 3 p.m. local. The perks include priority access to the GA pit, a VIP bar, special merch, a photo op in front of a VIP backdrop, and more. (There does not appear to be a meet and greet.)

View a complete list of Olivia Rodrigo’s Guts World Tour dates here.