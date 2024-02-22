For those who are looking to attend Rogers’ upcoming shows, here’s what to know.

Maggie Rogers announced that she’s heading back out on the road, tied to her upcoming album , for the first part of her new The Don’t Forget Me Tour . Outside of her scheduled festival appearances, Rogers will be kicking off her run of concerts on May 23 in San Diego, California. The Japanese House will be joining her as support for the tour.

How To Buy Tickets For Maggie Rogers’ The Don’t Forget Me Tour

Maggie Rogers is opening her artist presale on Tuesday, February 27, with additional presale types opening throughout the week. Tickets will then be available for the general public to purchase on Friday, March 1 at 10 a.m. local time. More information, along with how to sign up for her presale, can be found on Rogers’ website.

Continue scrolling to view a complete list of her upcoming tour dates.

Maggie Rogers 2024 Tour Dates: The Don’t Forget Me Tour Part 1

05/04 — Charlotte NC @ Lovin’ Life Festival

05/23 — San Diego, CA @ Gallagher Square at Petco Park #

05/24 — Phoenix, AZ @ Arizona Financial Theatre *

05/27 — Morrison, CO @ Red Rocks Amphitheatre *

05/31 — Irving, TX @ The Pavilion at Toyota Music Factory *

06/01 — The Woodlands, TX @ The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman *

06/03 — Rogers, AR @ Walmart AMP *

06/05 — Indianapolis, IN @ Everwise Amphitheater at White River State Park *

06/07 — Cincinnati, OH @ The ICON Festival Stage at Smale Park *

06/08 — Milwaukee, WI @ BMO Pavilion *

06/09 — Sterling Heights, MI @ Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre *

06/11 — Alpharetta, GA @ Ameris Bank Amphitheatre *

06/14 — Manchester, TN @ Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival

06/16 — Columbia, MD @ Merriweather Post Pavilion *

06/19 — Raleigh, NC @ Coastal Credit Union Music Park *

06/20 — Charleston, SC @ Credit One Stadium *

06/22 — Miami, FL @ FPL Solar Amphitheater at Bayfront Park *

# support to be announced

* with The Japanese House

Don’t Forget Me is out 4/12 via Capitol Records. Find more information here.