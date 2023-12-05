As per press release, Pink will bring Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp across the country. The newly announced leg will begin on August 10, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri and stretch until November 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Below is everything you need to know.

On November 21, Pink announced additional Summer Carnival Tour dates across Europe and the UK in June and July 2024. “We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again!!!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post . “I’m coming back so you better get the party started!!!!” This morning, December 5, Pink applied that same energy to North America , as her Summer Carnival will extend deeper into 2024 with 17 new North American dates.

How To Buy Tickets For Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival’ Tour In 2024

Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers are in luck. There will be two separate presales for each group, and both will run from Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time to Sunday, December 10, at 10 p.m. local time. Access to presale tickets applies to “select shows.”

Citi Entertainment’s official website states that you will need to have a passcode to unlock tickets. It lists which shows are in play. Once you click on the show you want to attend, a pop-up will prompt you to enter the first six digits of your Citi credit card or Citibank debit card. Find more information about the Verizon presale here.

The general public sale will begin on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s official website. VIP packages will also be available here.

What Are Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour Dates?

08/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center

08/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre

08/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field

08/21/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium

08/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field

08/28/2024 — Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium

08/31/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium

09/11/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park

09/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium

09/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium

10/01/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium

10/03/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium

10/06/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome

10/12/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium

11/06/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *^

11/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^

11/23/2024 — Miami, FL @ loanDepot park ^

* rescheduled show, tickets on sale now

^ The Script not performing