On November 21, Pink announced additional Summer Carnival Tour dates across Europe and the UK in June and July 2024. “We had so much fun we just GOTTA do it again!!!!!!” she captioned her Instagram post. “I’m coming back so you better get the party started!!!!” This morning, December 5, Pink applied that same energy to North America, as her Summer Carnival will extend deeper into 2024 with 17 new North American dates.
As per press release, Pink will bring Sheryl Crow, The Script, and KidCutUp across the country. The newly announced leg will begin on August 10, 2024 in St. Louis, Missouri and stretch until November 23, 2024 in Miami, Florida. Below is everything you need to know.
How To Buy Tickets For Pink’s ‘Summer Carnival’ Tour In 2024
Citi cardmembers and Verizon customers are in luck. There will be two separate presales for each group, and both will run from Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time to Sunday, December 10, at 10 p.m. local time. Access to presale tickets applies to “select shows.”
Citi Entertainment’s official website states that you will need to have a passcode to unlock tickets. It lists which shows are in play. Once you click on the show you want to attend, a pop-up will prompt you to enter the first six digits of your Citi credit card or Citibank debit card. Find more information about the Verizon presale here.
The general public sale will begin on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. local time on Live Nation’s official website. VIP packages will also be available here.
What Are Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour Dates?
08/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
08/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/21/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28/2024 — Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
08/31/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
09/11/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
09/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
10/01/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
10/03/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
10/06/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
10/12/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
11/06/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *^
11/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
11/23/2024 — Miami, FL @ loanDepot park ^
* rescheduled show, tickets on sale now
^ The Script not performing