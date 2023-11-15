Through her music and through her platforms, Pink aims to empower. Never one to play by the rules, the “So What’ hitmaker is challenging Florida legislature on a mission to instill knowledge and awareness within fans and their children.

Today (November 14), Pink and free expression organization PEN America, along with Florida bookseller Books & Books announced they will give away 2,000 books that have been banned in Florida schools. These giveaways will take place at Pink’s concerts in Miami and Sunrise, FL tonight and tomorrow, respectively.

“Books have held a special joy for me from the time I was a child, and that’s why I am unwilling to stand by and watch while books are banned by schools,” said Pink in a statement. “It’s especially hateful to see authorities take aim at books about race and racism and against LGBTQ authors and those of color. We have made so many strides toward equality in this country and no one should want to see this progress reversed. This is why I am supporting PEN America in its work and why I agree with them: no more banned books.”

According to the news release, Pink plans to give away copies of “The Family Book,” by Todd Parr, “The Hill We Climb,” by Gorman, “Beloved,” by Toni Morrison, and a book from the movement “Girls Who Code,” founded by Reshma Saujani.

“We are thrilled to be working with Pink on this important cause,” said Kasey Meehan, director of PEN America’s Freedom to Read Program, in a statement. “Every child deserves access to literature that reflects their lives. Rampant censorship is depriving kids of the chance to see themselves in books and learn about the world and its history.”