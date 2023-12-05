Unlike KISS, “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer Pink, in all of her acrobatic glam rock goodness, won’t be retiring from the road anytime soon. After her colossal performance schedule this year, you’d think Pink would take it down a notch next year. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, today (December 5), Pink has announced that, yet again, she’s extending her Summer Carnival Tour.
In 2024, Pink, alongside Sheryl Crow, The Script, Gayle, and Kid Cut Up, will tour the globe together. After her Australian wing spanning across February and March 2024, the musicians are set to embark on a several-month musical journey across the UK and then back to the US. Pink first shared the news last month, listing June and July 2024 dates. Now, the remainder of her year is pretty much booked up.
Hopefully, this go around, Pink isn’t greeted with the ashes of a concertgoer’s loved one or a wheel of cheese. View the full 2024 Summer Carnival Tour schedule below. Presale for Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour begins on Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale kicks off on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. Find more information here.
Summer Carnival Tour 2024 schedule
06/11/2024 — Cardiff, UK @ Principality Stadium
06/15/2024 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/16/2024 — London, UK @ Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
06/20/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium
06/21/2024 — Dublin, IE @ Aviva Stadium
06/24/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/25/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/28/2024 — Liverpool, UK @ Anfield Stadium
06/29/2024 — Glasgow, UK @ Hampden Park
07/03/2024 — Berne, CH @ Stadion Wankdorf
07/06/2024 — Copenhagen, DK @ Parken
07/10/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/11/2024 — Amsterdam, NL @ Johan Cruijff Arena
07/14/2024 — Bruxelles, BE @ King Baudouin Stadium
07/17/2024 — Leipzig, DE @ Arena Leipzig
07/19/2024 — Stuttgart, DE @ Mercedes-Benz Arena
07/21/2024 — Mönchengladbach, DE @ Borussia-Park
07/25/2024 — Stockholm, SE @ Friends Arena
08/10/2024 — St. Louis, MO @ The Dome at America’s Center
08/14/2024 — Toronto, ON @ Rogers Centre
08/18/2024 — Philadelphia, PA @ Lincoln Financial Field
08/21/2024 — Foxborough, MA @ Gillette Stadium
08/24/2024 — Chicago, IL @ Soldier Field
08/28/2024 — Missoula, MT @ Washington Grizzly Stadium
08/31/2024 — Edmonton, AB @ Commonwealth Stadium
09/11/2024 — San Diego, CA @ Petco Park
09/13/2024 — Las Vegas, NV @ Allegiant Stadium
09/15/2024 — Los Angeles, CA @ Dodger Stadium
10/01/2024 — Hershey, PA @ Hersheypark Stadium
10/03/2024 — East Rutherford, NJ @ MetLife Stadium
10/06/2024 — Syracuse, NY @ JMA Wireless Dome
10/12/2024 — Indianapolis, IN @ Lucas Oil Stadium
11/06/2024 — Arlington, TX @ Globe Life Field *^
11/18/2024 — Orlando, FL @ Camping World Stadium ^
11/23/2024 — Miami, FL @ loanDepot park ^
* rescheduled show
^ The Script not performing