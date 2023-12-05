Unlike KISS, “Don’t Let Me Get Me” singer Pink, in all of her acrobatic glam rock goodness, won’t be retiring from the road anytime soon. After her colossal performance schedule this year, you’d think Pink would take it down a notch next year. But that couldn’t be further from the truth. Instead, today (December 5), Pink has announced that, yet again, she’s extending her Summer Carnival Tour.

In 2024, Pink, alongside Sheryl Crow, The Script, Gayle, and Kid Cut Up, will tour the globe together. After her Australian wing spanning across February and March 2024, the musicians are set to embark on a several-month musical journey across the UK and then back to the US. Pink first shared the news last month, listing June and July 2024 dates. Now, the remainder of her year is pretty much booked up.

Hopefully, this go around, Pink isn’t greeted with the ashes of a concertgoer’s loved one or a wheel of cheese. View the full 2024 Summer Carnival Tour schedule below. Presale for Pink’s 2024 Summer Carnival Tour begins on Thursday, December 7, at 10 a.m. local time. The general sale kicks off on Monday, December 11, at 10 a.m. Find more information here.