How To Buy Tickets For Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Tour

Today, international star Shakira announced the first run of shows on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, named after her album of the same title. The album is her first since 2017’s El Dorado; she explained the length of the gap between the albums during her appearance on Hot Ones, where she also explained why her old music used to “suck.”

Shakira surprised fans with the reveal of the tour during Bizarra’s Coachella set over the weekend. Launching in November, the first part of the tour will hit arenas across the United States and Canada, with future dates to be announced.