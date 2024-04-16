How To Buy Tickets For Shakira’s ‘Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran’ Tour

Today, international star Shakira announced the first run of shows on her Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour, named after her album of the same title. The album is her first since 2017’s El Dorado; she explained the length of the gap between the albums during her appearance on Hot Ones, where she also explained why her old music used to “suck.”
Shakira surprised fans with the reveal of the tour during Bizarra’s Coachella set over the weekend. Launching in November, the first part of the tour will hit arenas across the United States and Canada, with future dates to be announced.
How To Buy Tickets For Shakira’s Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
The general sale for tickets begins on April 22 at 10 am local time. You can get more information on prices and presales via Shakira’s website. See below for the list of tour dates.
Shakira 2024 Tour Dates: Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran World Tour
11/02 — Palm Desert, CA @ Acrisure Arena
11/07 — Phoenix, AZ @ Footprint Center
11/09 — Los Angeles, CA @ Kia Forum
11/16 — San Antonio, TX @ Frost Bank Center
11/17 — Dallas, TX @ American Airlines Center
11/20 — Miami, FL @ Kaseya Center
11/23 — Charlotte, NC @ Spectrum Center
11/25 — Washington, DC @ Capital One Arena
11/30 — Toronto, ON @ Scotiabank Arena
12/05 — Brooklyn, NY @ Barclays Center
12/08 — Boston, MA @ TD Garden
12/10 — Montreal, QC @ Bell Centre
12/14 — Chicago, IL @ United Center
12/15 — Detroit, MI @ Little Caesars Arena