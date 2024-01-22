Is Justin Timberlake Releasing A New Album In 2024? Following his free concert in Memphis, Tennesee, Timberlake revealed the first teaser for his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. Although the Benicio Del Toro-voiced trailer did not reveal the project’s official release date, it is safe to assume that the project will hit streaming services before year’s end. When Will Justin Timberlake’s New Album Come Out? There is no exact release date for Justin Timberlake’s new album is not yet known.

Does Justin Timberlake’s New Album Have A Tracklist? Justin Timberlake has not shared the tracklist for Everything I Thought It Was. Did Justin Timberlake Release A Single For His New Album? During Timberlake’s homecoming concert on January 19, he previewed the song “Selfish,” slated to appear on the album. However, it has not yet been posted to streaming services. @memphis.mommy JT’s new song! #nsync #justintimberlake #memphis #orpheummemphis #memphistn #tennesseekid ♬ original sound – Bethany

Will Justin Timberlake’s New Album Have Features? Right now, it’s unclear if his album will have any features. What Is The Album Cover For Justin Timberlake’s New Album? The album cover has yet to be released. But supporters can get a feel for how the cover may think based on the announcement trailer uploaded to Timberlake’s official Instagram page. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Justin Timberlake (@justintimberlake)