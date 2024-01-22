After “Cry Me A River” singer Justin Timberlake sold his catalog to Hipgnosis in 2022, fans thought he was leaving music behind. But those beliefs were immediately quashed when Timberlake collaborated on records with Calvin Harris, Timbaland, Coco Jones, Jack Harlow, and Jung Kook.
Timberlake dialed things up a notch when he briefly reunited with NSYNC for the Trolls Band Together soundtrack. To piggyback off of the hype surrounding the moment, on January 20, Timberlake announced he would be releasing his first album in nearly six years.
Here’s everything we know so far about Justin Timberlake’s upcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was.
Is Justin Timberlake Releasing A New Album In 2024?
Following his free concert in Memphis, Tennesee, Timberlake revealed the first teaser for his forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was. Although the Benicio Del Toro-voiced trailer did not reveal the project’s official release date, it is safe to assume that the project will hit streaming services before year’s end.
When Will Justin Timberlake’s New Album Come Out?
There is no exact release date for Justin Timberlake’s new album is not yet known.
Does Justin Timberlake’s New Album Have A Tracklist?
Justin Timberlake has not shared the tracklist for Everything I Thought It Was.
Did Justin Timberlake Release A Single For His New Album?
During Timberlake’s homecoming concert on January 19, he previewed the song “Selfish,” slated to appear on the album. However, it has not yet been posted to streaming services.
Will Justin Timberlake’s New Album Have Features?
Right now, it’s unclear if his album will have any features.
What Is The Album Cover For Justin Timberlake’s New Album?
The album cover has yet to be released. But supporters can get a feel for how the cover may think based on the announcement trailer uploaded to Timberlake’s official Instagram page.
Will Justin Timberlake Go On Tour For His New Album?
Justin Timberlake has not announced tour plans for 2024. But according to Billboard, representatives for Timberlake have put holds on several dates at arenas across North America for shows later this year.
