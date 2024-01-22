In February 2018, Justin Timberlake released Man Of The Woods and commemorated its arrival by performing the Super Bowl LII Halftime Show. Timberlake has not dropped an album since then, and Usher is set to perform the Super Bowl LVIIII Halftime Show on February 11, but Timberlake is doing his damndest to steal Usher’s thunder.

This morning, January 22, Timberlake announced the release date for “Selfish,” the presumed lead single from his recently confirmed forthcoming album, Everything I Thought It Was, alongside artwork and a presave link. The song will arrive on Thursday, January 25. Timberlake will then serve as the musical guest on SNL on Saturday, January 27. Everything I Thought It Was does not yet have a release date.

Last Friday, January 19, Timberlake performed a one-night-only concert at The Orpheum Theater in his hometown Memphis, Tennessee. Fans in attendance circulated videos online of Timberlake singing “Selfish,” and Timberlake soundtracked his own behind-the-scenes TikTok with “Selfish.”

Timberlake also posted an Instagram carousel with several posts from the event, including a video in which he tells his adoring audience, “See you on tour!”

Billboard‘s Dave Brooks told us this was coming last September, when he reported, “It turns out that NSYNC star Justin Timberlake has touring plans of his own for 2024. Billboard has confirmed that Timberlake has holds on dates at arenas in North America for a major run, with sources saying the trek will be accompanied by a new album from the singer.”

Watch Timberlake’s Everything I Thought It Was trailer above.

“Selfish” is out 1/25 via RCA Records. Find more information here.