Here’s How To Pre-Order Britney Spears’ ‘The Woman In Me’ Memoir

Britney Spears has already been reported to make some shocking claims in her upcoming memoir, The Woman In Me. This week alone, TMZ reported that Spears revealed in the book that she had an abortion with Justin Timberlake and that he cheated on her with another celebrity.

Given that there are likely to be more big reveals about Spears’ life in the book, fans and general readers might be wondering how to pre-order it. Here’s what to know.