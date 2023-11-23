How To Stream Taylor Swift’s ‘Reputation’ Concert Film

Taylor Swift released her Reputation album on November 10, 2017. She amplified its lore with her subsequent Reputation Stadium Tour in 2018 and punctuated that year by dropping Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour on Netflix. It does not feel that long ago because Swift revives her Reputation era during her ongoing The Eras Tour, but there’s still something about its original form that can’t be beat.

Unfortunately, Netflix is believed to be stripping us of our portal to 2018 Swiftdom. Taylor Swift: Reputation Stadium Tour is still available to stream on Netflix, but according to Decider and What’s On Netflix, the Netflix Original concert film will be removed from the streamer on December 30.

An official reason has not been given by Netflix — and the news overall hasn’t been confirmed by Netflix — but What’s On Netflix made an educated guess, as excerpted below:

“The reason why some Originals have been removed often comes down to ultimate ownership of a show or movie and that Netflix has licensed (albeit exclusively) for a fixed period. That does appear to be the case here, with the concert licensed to Netflix for a five-year fixed window, and that window is now coming up.”

Swifties are not taking kindly to this news, but all will likely be forgiven if/when Swift reveals Reputation (Taylor’s Version) is announced as Swift’s next re-recorded album.