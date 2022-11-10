Taylor Swift’s massive Reputation album will celebrate its fifth anniversary on Thursday (November 10). Swifties have plenty to be excited about in the present. Her newest album Midnights shattered records en route to No. 1. Its tracklist made Swift the first-ever artist to monopolize the top 10 of Billboard‘s Hot 100. And she has announced her 2023 Eras Tour — her first tour since trekking through stadiums in support of Reputation. But no artist intertwines the past with the present quite like Swift.

Beginning in April 2021 with Fearless (Taylor’s Version) and continuing with last November’s Red (Taylor’s Version), Swift has been on a mission to re-record her first six albums. The point is to regain control of her masters after the controversial June 2019 sale of Big Machine Group to Scooter Braun’s Ithaca Holdings. Swift’s recent “Bejeweled” video suggested that her 2010 album Speak Now is next on the re-recording docket, but Swifties are already fantasizing about Reputation (Taylor’s Version).

Last November, The Wall Street Journal reported that Swift’s game-changing re-recording approach (and galactic success) aligned with Universal Music Group working to change its policy, “effectively doubling the amount of time that the contracts restrict an artist from rerecording their work.”

“Prior to Universal’s change, the industry’s standard rerecording restriction said an artist can’t rerecord until five years after the delivery of their last recording under the agreement, or two years from the end of the recording contract’s term, whichever is later,” WSJ‘s Anne Steele wrote at the time. “Universal’s new proposals increase those periods to seven and five years, respectively, and tack on another ‘seven year post period’ to the end of the rerecording restriction during which the artist is barred from rerecording more than two songs.” She added that “the changes predate Ms. Swift’s rerecording endeavor.”

Regardless, Swifties are demanding a re-recording of Reputation immediately. Check out some of the clamoring below.

Which track from ‘reputation (Taylor’s Version)’ are you looking forward to the most? pic.twitter.com/RfaXfPd3Az — Pop Base (@PopBase) November 10, 2022

Taylor Swift can re-record the entirety reputation album by tomorrow. #reputationTaylorsVersion 🔜 — Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour (@TSTheErasTour) November 9, 2022

i apologize in advance for the person i’ll become when taylor swift releases reputation (taylor’s version) — The Eras Tour (@tswifterastour) November 9, 2022

Taylor swift can officially re record reputation everyone GET UP pic.twitter.com/b5cHTxRAhy — Trisha ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) November 10, 2022

TAYLOR SWIFT CAN NOW LEGALLY RERECORD REPUTATION pic.twitter.com/suG34DdtcJ — red 🧣 is busy | midnights (@marinersgetaway) November 9, 2022

Taylor Swift confirms that ‘reputation’ track “Delicate” will be on the ‘Eras Tour’ set list. pic.twitter.com/518rAH5FbJ — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) November 2, 2022

today is november 10 so that means taylor swift released reputation five years ago… SHE CAN OFFICIALLY RE-RECORD REPUTATION NOW OMG pic.twitter.com/id7PdnRA2R — pia 🪩 3 DAYS TILL PHOEBE (@repiatation13) November 10, 2022