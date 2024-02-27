Is Ariana Grande Going On Tour In 2024?

Maybe.

Grande sat down for an interview on Zach Sang Show recently, and during the chat, Sang asked if Grande is going to tour in support of Eternal Sunshine. She responded, “Um, TBD.”

Grande added:

“I would love to do shows. I love being on stage, I miss being on stage, I miss my fans so much, that’s the honest-to-God truth. I had a really hard time emotionally on my last tour, but I think that’s because of where I was at. So just like with music, I think I’m really excited to redefine my relationship to shows, when I’m ready, and to see what that looks like. I do have a very busy year, with this and with Wicked, and then the next year, I also have Wicked Part 2, so I’m interested to see what that would look like.

It would obviously be shorter. If it were anything, it would be a littler something, but I definitely do have the itch. I miss my fans and miss being on stage, but then again, I also am not ready to announce any sort of thing or get people too excited, because I don’t want to disappoint.”